Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.