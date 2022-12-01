Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.