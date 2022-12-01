Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

