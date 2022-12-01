Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of KB Home worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

KB Home Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KBH opened at $31.39 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

