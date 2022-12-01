Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

