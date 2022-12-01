Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.50 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

