Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Timken worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $32,050,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Timken Stock Up 2.1 %

TKR stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

