Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ziff Davis worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Stock Up 4.4 %
ZD stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $115.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis
In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
