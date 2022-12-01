Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 9,391 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

