Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 176,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 511,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

