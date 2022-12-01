Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

