Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,015 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

