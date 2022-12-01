Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 632.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 488,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 422,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after buying an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

