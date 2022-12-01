Round Dollar (RD) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.97 or 0.00081593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $74,021.38 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

