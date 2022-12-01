Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 530 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 530 ($6.34) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.13) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 604.23 ($7.23).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 557.10 ($6.66) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of £72.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.94.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

