Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $441,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GitLab by 29.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 71.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $532,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.