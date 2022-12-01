Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $525.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $461.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.01.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.