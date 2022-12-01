Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.94

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.94 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 247.70 ($2.96). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 242.60 ($2.90), with a volume of 2,701,627 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.66) to GBX 144 ($1.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 339.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

