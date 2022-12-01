R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.00

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.78), with a volume of 78283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.77).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,122.62).

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

