Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Down 31.0% in November

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 683,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 1,712,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.