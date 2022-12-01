Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$15,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$618,838.56.

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

