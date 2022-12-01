Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$15,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$618,838.56.
Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
