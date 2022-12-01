Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172.25 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00048259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $172.25 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00119959 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00223612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00061052 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.94978839 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

