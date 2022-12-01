Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 3,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.94%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.