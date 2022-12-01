Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

