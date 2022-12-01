Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $193.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

CRM stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

