Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

