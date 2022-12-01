Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.932-8.032 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.18.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.25. 12,475,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

