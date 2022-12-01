Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.93 billion-$8.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,475,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.18.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

