Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 0.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

