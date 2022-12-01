Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 0.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.