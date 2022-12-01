Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,150 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $68,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2 %

About Sanofi

Sanofi stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.