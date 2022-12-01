Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 374,031 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £45.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.

About Savannah Resources

(Get Rating)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.