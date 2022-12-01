Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740,200 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $75,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629,493. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

