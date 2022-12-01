Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

