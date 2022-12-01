Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78,827.74

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $78,827.74 and $46.32 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,597,475 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00539909 USD and is down -32.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

