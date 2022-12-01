Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 26,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

