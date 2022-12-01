Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.