Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Down 1.3%

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.61). 4,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £174.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 388.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.95.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

