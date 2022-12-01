Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Up 105.7% in November

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Price Performance

Shares of SSAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,267,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 598,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $7,787,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

