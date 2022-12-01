Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 33,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,515. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Scienjoy

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also

