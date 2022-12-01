SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.36.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $7,035,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

