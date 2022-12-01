Scotiabank Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$36.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$25.20 on Monday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$22.37 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.44.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.