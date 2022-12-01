Scotiabank Trims Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Target Price to C$2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.81 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.35%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

