scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.