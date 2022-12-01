Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,876,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,951.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

