Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,876,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,951.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40.
- On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $6,916.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $8,034.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.
- On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.
- On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of SCU traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Read More
