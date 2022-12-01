SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

SEIT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104.20 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.32. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.33. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 90.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.50).

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,202.42). In related news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,202.42). Also, insider Sarika Patel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($27,275.99).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.