Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

