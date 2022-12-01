Secret Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $6,238.20 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00124588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00220805 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00051558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061224 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0051143 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,103.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

