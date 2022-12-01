SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEEK Stock Up 0.1 %

SKLTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

