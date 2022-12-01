SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $53.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEIC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,928. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

