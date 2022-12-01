SelfKey One Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

